Short Interest in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Drops By 39.1%

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Affinity Bancshares news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $104,158.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,046.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $67,372.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,955,912.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,877 shares of company stock worth $432,116 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,433,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFBI stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21. Affinity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

