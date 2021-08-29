Short Interest in African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Increases By 55.4%

African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the July 29th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AGGFF opened at $0.09 on Friday. African Gold Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11.
African Gold Group Company Profile
