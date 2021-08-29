Short Interest in African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Increases By 55.4%

African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the July 29th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGGFF opened at $0.09 on Friday. African Gold Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11.

African Gold Group Company Profile

African Gold Group, Inc is mineral exploration company that engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. Its mineral project is the Kobada Gold Project, which is located in southern Mali. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Nikiforuk and Marco J.

