Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Decreases By 32.7%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the July 29th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AGFMF opened at $5.58 on Friday. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded AGF Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins increased their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.