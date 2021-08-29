Short Interest in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Drops By 36.7%

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the July 29th total of 238,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

AMAL opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $489.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.48.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after buying an additional 106,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 200,768 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 66,053 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 538,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

