Short Interest in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Expands By 66.9%

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 323,700 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the July 29th total of 194,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:AVD opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Vanguard has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $466.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.87.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the first quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 31,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AVD. Loop Capital boosted their target price on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

