Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Drops By 41.5%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the July 29th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AMXEF stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90. Amex Exploration has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds a portfolio of three other properties focuses on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.