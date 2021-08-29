Short Interest in Andover Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) Grows By 47.5%

Andover Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the July 29th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of AOVTF stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Andover Mining has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07.

About Andover Mining

Andover Mining Corp., a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in Alaska and Utah, the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, gold, and volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Sun property located in the Ambler Mineral Belt of Alaska; and interests in approximately 18,000 acres of patented and unpatented mining property in the Tintic Mining Districts in Utah County and Juab County, Utah, USA.

