Short Interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Expands By 158.8%

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 158.8% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

AHCHY stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

