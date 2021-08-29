Short Interest in Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Expands By 50.0%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Ansell stock opened at $104.75 on Friday. Ansell has a 52-week low of $99.46 and a 52-week high of $131.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.16.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ansell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental surgeries, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

