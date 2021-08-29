Short Interest in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Decreases By 38.5%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the July 29th total of 181,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE APSG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 93,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,399. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 30.0% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 115.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

