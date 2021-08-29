Short Interest in Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Decreases By 39.0%

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the July 29th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of ARHVF opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50. Archer has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.66.

About Archer

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. The company provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; and modular drilling rigs.

