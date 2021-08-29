Short Interest in ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Increases By 68.3%

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 68.3% from the July 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ASM Pacific Technology stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. ASM Pacific Technology has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $50.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $1.0441 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.67%.

Separately, Mizuho lowered ASM Pacific Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About ASM Pacific Technology

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

