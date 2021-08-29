Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Expands By 60.7%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the July 29th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:BGT opened at $12.97 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $161,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

