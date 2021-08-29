Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Rises By 61.2%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the July 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHN. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 278,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 353,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $2,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

NYSE:MHN opened at $14.85 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $15.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.