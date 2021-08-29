Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Declines By 40.6%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the July 29th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

NYSE:MQT traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.72. 14,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,559. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $15.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.