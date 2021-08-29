Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Expands By 70.7%

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the July 29th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of BSL opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $16.93.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
