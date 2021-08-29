Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Expands By 70.7%

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the July 29th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of BSL opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $16.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,125,000 after purchasing an additional 202,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 132,457 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 13.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 39,805 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,571,000.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

