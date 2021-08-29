Short Interest in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Drops By 41.5%

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 543,800 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the July 29th total of 929,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 615,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHF. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000.

Shares of NYSE:DHF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,453. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

