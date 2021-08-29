Short Interest in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Increases By 59.1%

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the July 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:BIF opened at $14.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $14.10.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.
About Boulder Growth & Income Fund
Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
