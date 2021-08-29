Short Interest in Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Grows By 66.7%

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on BURBY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. AlphaValue raised Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a $29.15 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $25.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.559 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

