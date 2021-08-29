Short Interest in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Grows By 52.2%

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the July 29th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CEMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.
Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.88. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 64,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.
About Chembio Diagnostics
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.
Featured Article: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.