Short Interest in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Grows By 52.2%

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the July 29th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CEMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.88. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 96.87% and a negative net margin of 73.54%. Analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 64,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

