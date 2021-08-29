Short Interest in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Decreases By 34.8%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the July 29th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Code Chain New Continent during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Code Chain New Continent during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Code Chain New Continent during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Code Chain New Continent during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Code Chain New Continent during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Code Chain New Continent alerts:

Shares of CCNC stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.80. Code Chain New Continent has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $11.62.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative net margin of 182.00% and a negative return on equity of 77.55%.

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile

Code Chain New Continent Ltd. engages in the trading services. The company operates its business into two segments. Coal wholesales and Mobile gaming development. Coal wholesale segment engages in sale of coke, steels, construction materials, mechanical equipment and steel scrap. Mobile game development provides gaming development and electronic token services.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Code Chain New Continent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Code Chain New Continent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.