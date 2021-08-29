Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Grows By 58.8%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,216,000 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the July 29th total of 765,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,053.3 days.

Shares of CBAUF stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.04. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $78.82.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

