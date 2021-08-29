Short Interest in Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Expands By 58.8%

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the July 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.0 days.

OTCMKTS GSEFF opened at $91.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.25. Covivio has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $91.30.

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with Â25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

