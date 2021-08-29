Short Interest in Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Drops By 32.5%

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the July 29th total of 187,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Crexendo during the first quarter valued at $1,145,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 219.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

CXDO stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Crexendo has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $108.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Crexendo had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crexendo will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Crexendo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

