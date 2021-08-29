Short Interest in Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Expands By 47.7%

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the July 29th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

DSKIF stock remained flat at $$44.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.93. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $44.55.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd.’s stock is set to split on Monday, August 30th. The 1.20000004 split was announced on Monday, August 30th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 30th.

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

