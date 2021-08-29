Short Interest in Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Grows By 75.0%

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the July 29th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of DWAHY stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

