Short Interest in Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Grows By 54.8%

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the July 29th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of DBOEY opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

