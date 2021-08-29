Short Interest in DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Decreases By 39.3%

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the July 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get DIC Asset alerts:

OTCMKTS:DDCCF remained flat at $$17.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. DIC Asset has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.