Short Interest in Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) Grows By 71.5%

Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, an increase of 71.5% from the July 29th total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 799,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS HSSHF opened at $1.67 on Friday. Digihost Technology has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39.

Get Digihost Technology alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Digihost Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company. It has operations in cryptocurrency mining for its own account, as well as providing hosting services to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as HashChain Technology Inc and changed its name to Digihost Technology Inc in February 2020.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.