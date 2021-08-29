Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Grows By 43.9%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the July 29th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of EVT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.37. 53,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,656. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.79.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
