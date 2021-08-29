Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Grows By 43.9%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the July 29th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EVT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.37. 53,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,656. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,110 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

