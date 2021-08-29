Short Interest in EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Expands By 46.9%

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the July 29th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NWVCF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 165,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,599. EnWave has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of EnWave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

EnWave Corp. is a technology company, which develops Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV), a proprietary method for the dehydration of organic materials. It has three commercial REV platforms: nutraREV, powderREV, quantaREV.The company was founded by Timothy Douglas Durance on July 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

