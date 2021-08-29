Short Interest in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Decreases By 38.6%

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the July 29th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get First Community alerts:

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $152.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.72.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Community will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in First Community by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Community by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in First Community by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 379,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 341,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 26,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.