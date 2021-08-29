Short Interest in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Drops By 41.5%

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the July 29th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCRD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 852,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 481,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $140.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.71.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 108.62% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

