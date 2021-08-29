Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Grows By 53.8%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 32.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

FEX opened at $89.79 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.81.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

