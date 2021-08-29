Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Decreases By 40.7%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the July 29th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000.

Shares of QQEW stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $116.66. 35,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,658. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 52 week low of $81.84 and a 52 week high of $116.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.02.

