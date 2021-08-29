Short Interest in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Increases By 66.6%

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 66.6% from the July 29th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 153.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 198,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after buying an additional 142,042 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 1,194.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 91,472 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter worth $2,597,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter worth $2,368,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.93.

