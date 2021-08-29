Short Interest in Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Expands By 70.6%

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of GALKF stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Galantas Gold has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.53.

Get Galantas Gold alerts:

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral resource properties. The company focuses on gold extraction operations and concentrate processing procedures in Cavanacaw Mine. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.