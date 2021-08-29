Short Interest in Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Expands By 70.6%

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of GALKF stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Galantas Gold has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.53.
About Galantas Gold
