Short Interest in Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Decreases By 33.3%

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GNGBY opened at $40.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Getinge has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $782.47 million for the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Getinge will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNGBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Getinge in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.16.

About Getinge

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

