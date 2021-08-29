Short Interest in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Rises By 52.8%

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,620,000 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the July 29th total of 5,640,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.13. GoDaddy has a one year low of $68.66 and a one year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.