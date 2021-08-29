Short Interest in GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Decreases By 34.6%

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the July 29th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,649,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GrowLife stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.17. GrowLife has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.57.

GrowLife Company Profile

GrowLife, Inc provides hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. The firm agricultural equipment includes growing mediums, hydroponics systems, tools for cutting and propagation, bulbs, indoor lighting systems, and accessories, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and other technology control equipment for the cannabis and indoor plant cultivation and industries.

