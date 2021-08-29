Short Interest in GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Decreases By 34.6%

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the July 29th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,649,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GrowLife stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.17. GrowLife has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.57.
GrowLife Company Profile
