Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Grows By 44.4%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

OTCMKTS:BMBOY remained flat at $$10.69 during trading hours on Friday. 18 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.26. Grupo Bimbo has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Bimbo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

