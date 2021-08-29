Short Interest in Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Expands By 50.0%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

GGDVY traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $70.07. The company had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.38. Guangdong Investment has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $93.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $3.7941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.01%.

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

