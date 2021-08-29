Short Interest in Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Rises By 44.4%

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 331,600 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the July 29th total of 229,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,316.0 days.

Shares of Hibernia REIT stock remained flat at $$1.65 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54. Hibernia REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

About Hibernia REIT

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

