Short Interest in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Increases By 43.9%

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,990,000 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the July 29th total of 11,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.33. 1,081,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,860. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $120.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares in the company, valued at $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,291,000 after purchasing an additional 954,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.67.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.