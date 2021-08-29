Short Interest in Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Drops By 35.3%

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the July 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPHA. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Innate Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innate Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPHA opened at $3.53 on Friday. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.36.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

