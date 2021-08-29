Short Interest in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Expands By 46.2%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ PYZ traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.32. 9,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,971. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.64. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $96.18.

Get Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,955 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.