Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Drops By 40.7%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the July 29th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SUSL stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,775. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.83. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $79.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,366,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,407,000 after buying an additional 1,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth $34,515,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 285,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,430,000 after acquiring an additional 60,893 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,445,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,461,000.

