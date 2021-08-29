Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Rises By 76.7%

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 416,200 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the July 29th total of 235,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

EUFN opened at $20.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.78. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $21.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EUFN. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

