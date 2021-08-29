Short Interest in JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Expands By 57.9%

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 710,100 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the July 29th total of 449,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
JCR Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $33.85.
JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for JCR Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCR Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.