Short Interest in JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Expands By 57.9%

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 710,100 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the July 29th total of 449,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

JCR Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $33.85.

Get JCR Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic product, which includes GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for JCR Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCR Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.