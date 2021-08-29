Short Interest in Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Declines By 33.3%

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of KWHIY opened at $8.63 on Friday. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.54.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

